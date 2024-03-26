Crawford (hand) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth for the Cardinals in Tuesday's exhibition game versus the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Crawford missed a little time with some soreness in his hand after being hit by a pitch, but he's on track for Opening Day now after getting one final tune-up Tuesday. The veteran infielder is poised to serve as Masyn Winn's backup at shortstop in 2024.