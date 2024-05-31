Crawford will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Friday's game versus the Phillies.
Crawford is receiving a rare start as Masyn Winn gets a day off. The veteran shortstop is a woeful 3-for-31 (all singles) at the plate for St. Louis this season. This will be the first time he's played in nearly two weeks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brandon Crawford: Playing time sparse•
-
Cardinals' Brandon Crawford: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brandon Crawford: Takes batting practice•
-
Cardinals' Brandon Crawford: Could be back this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Brandon Crawford: Targeting return later in March•
-
Cardinals' Brandon Crawford: Signs on with St. Louis•