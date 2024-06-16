Crawford was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent left hamstring injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and a run scored before departing.

With Masyn Winn getting a day out of the field and serving as the Cardinals' designated hitter, Crawford entered the starting nine at shortstop for just the 12th time all season. He got off to a strong start to the day at the plate before he was pulled midway through his eighth-inning plate appearance, when he appeared to grab at his hamstring following a big swing. Jose Fermin came off the bench to replace Crawford and popped out. The Cardinals should have more information on Crawford's condition after the game.