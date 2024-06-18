Crawford will start at shortstop and bat seventh Tuesday versus the Marlins, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Crawford was originally slated to make his first career start at third base, but with Masyn Winn (illness) being a late scratch Tuesday, Crawford will slot in at shortstop, where he's much more familiar. The 37-year-old has appeared in two games in June, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored.