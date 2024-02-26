Crawford signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The longtime San Francisco Giant will head to St. Louis where he will back up youngster Masyn Winn at shortstop. Crawford -- who turned 37 last month -- remains a good defender but has managed a lowly .216/.293/.332 over the last two seasons. The addition of Crawford could indicate some skepticism of Tommy Edman's (wrist) readiness for Opening Day, as he had been projected to be Winn's backup.