Crawford went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Phillies.
Crawford hadn't played since May 19, but he got the start at shortstop to give Masyn Winn a breather Friday. The homer was Crawford's first extra-base hit of the campaign, though he's logged just 37 plate appearances over 12 contests through the end of May. The 37-year-old shortstop is firmly in a bench role without enough playing time to make an impact in most fantasy formats.
