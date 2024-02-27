Crawford is hoping to be ready to play in Grapefruit League games by mid- to late-March, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Crawford officially inked his one-year, $2 million contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday and will ramp up on the back fields for a bit before being thrown into game action. He shouldn't need too many spring at-bats in order to get ready for Opening Day. Crawford has indicated a willingness to play some second and/or third base for St. Louis, if needed, although president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has indicated the plan is to use Crawford only as a backup at short, Brenden Schaeffer of KMOV reports.