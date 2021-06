The Cardinals claimed Waddell off waivers from the Orioles on Sunday and assigned him to Triple-A Memphis.

Waddell will move on to his third organization of the season after being waived by the Twins earlier in 2021. The 27-year-old lefty has made five relief appearances at the big-league level between Minnesota and Baltimore this season, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits and four walks over five innings.