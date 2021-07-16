Waddell was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Waddell made four appearances during his latest big-league stint, allowing two runs in 4.1 innings while striking out six and walking five. He now owns a 6.75 ERA and 2.46 WHIP in 9.1 innings of relief this season.
