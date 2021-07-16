Waddell was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday.

Waddell had been optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, but his placement in the COVID-19 protocols means he'll revert to the MLB team's injured list. t's not clear if the left-hander has tested positive for the virus or if he was just exposed to someone who did. Fellow southpaw T.J. McFarland was called up from Memphis in a corresponding roster move.

