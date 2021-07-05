Waddell, who fired 1.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout in a loss to the Rockies on Sunday, has scoreless efforts in each of his first two appearances with the Cardinals since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis last Monday.

The left-hander got a fresh start with the Cardinals after so-so tenures with the Twins and Orioles to begin the season, and he's been effective over the small sample of 2.2 frames in St. Louis. Waddell had only 3.1 innings of big-league experience coming into the season, so while his handedness makes him a potentially valuable matchup-based asset for manager Mike Shildt, his exposure to high-leverage scenarios will likely be limited early.