Waddell has tested positive for COVID-19, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Waddell was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, and he'll be away from the team for at least 10 days following his positive test result. The southpaw is experiencing mild symptoms, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.
