The Cardinals activated Donovan (groin) from the 10-day injured list Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan missed just under a month of action with a left groin strain, but he's ready to go after playing two rehab games with Double-A Springfield. The 28-year-old will regain his role as the Cardinals' everyday second baseman, which will likely push Thomas Saggese back to the bench most days.