Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Activated from 10-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals activated Donovan (groin) from the 10-day injured list Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Donovan missed just under a month of action with a left groin strain, but he's ready to go after playing two rehab games with Double-A Springfield. The 28-year-old will regain his role as the Cardinals' everyday second baseman, which will likely push Thomas Saggese back to the bench most days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Could be activated this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Aims for rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Hopes for rehab games this week•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Goes through full workout•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Progress stalled•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Hitting off tee•