Donovan (shin) came off the bench to play second base for the final two innings of Wednesday's 14-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Cardinals already held a 10-run lead heading into the top of the eighth, so manager Oliver Marmol's decision to use Donovan suggests that the team has no real concern about the utility player requiring a stint on the 10-day injured list. Donovan was out of the starting nine for the second straight game due to an abrasion on his left leg that caused a minor infection and some swelling, but he's responded well to antibiotics and rest over the past couple of days, per John Denton of MLB.com. Following a team off day Thursday, expect Donovan to return to the starting nine for Friday's series opener in Seattle.