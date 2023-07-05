Donovan (arm) is serving as the Cardinals' designated hitter and batting leadoff Wednesday versus the Marlins.
Donovan will be on a no-throw program through the All-Star break as he battles through some arm pain, but he's able to swing the bat without issue and will function as the Cardinals' tablesetter Wednesday in Miami. Nolan Gorman is covering second base and batting sixth.
