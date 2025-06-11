Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Awaiting MRI results
By RotoWire Staff
The Cardinals are awaiting results of an MRI on Donovan's injured left big toe, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Donovan felt discomfort with the toe prior to Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jays and eventually had to be removed from that game after the soreness worsened. The super utility player is not in the lineup Wednesday and the Cardinals expect to know more about Donovan's condition after the game.
