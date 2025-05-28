Donovan (hip) is starting at second base and batting third Wednesday against the Orioles.
The 28-year-old was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to hip tightness but is back in the starting nine for Wednesday's series finale. Donovan is building a breakout campaign with a .328/.390/.463 slash line through 224 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Laces four hits in loss•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: On base four times in nightcap•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Continues hot streak Friday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Returns to St. Louis lineup•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Expected back in lineup Friday•