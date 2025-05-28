default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Donovan (hip) is starting at second base and batting third Wednesday against the Orioles.

The 28-year-old was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to hip tightness but is back in the starting nine for Wednesday's series finale. Donovan is building a breakout campaign with a .328/.390/.463 slash line through 224 plate appearances this season.

More News