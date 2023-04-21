Donovan (shin) is back in the starting lineup Friday at Seattle.
Recovered from a left shin abrasion, Donovan will start at second base and bat leadoff in the Cardinals' series opener versus the Mariners and right-hander George Kirby. The 26-year-old is slashing .270/.329/.413 with two homers and two steals in 17 games this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Appears off bench Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Remains sidelined Wednedsay•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Scratched with shin abrasion•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Reaches four times, steals two bags•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Takes seat against lefty•