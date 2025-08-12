Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Back in lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (groin) is back in the lineup and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Rockies.
Donovan hasn't started since last Friday, but he did pinch-hit Monday against the Rockies, delivering a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning. The All-Star second baseman is slashing .280/.351/.406 with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 40:61 BB:K across 467 trips to the plate this season.
