Donovan (groin) is back in the lineup and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Rockies.

Donovan hasn't started since last Friday, but he did pinch-hit Monday against the Rockies, delivering a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning. The All-Star second baseman is slashing .280/.351/.406 with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 40:61 BB:K across 467 trips to the plate this season.