Donovan is starting in left field and batting leadoff Friday in Pittsburgh, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
With Lars Nootbaar (back) landing on the injured list, Donovan could be the Cardinals' regular leadoff man against right-handers for a bit. He's sporting a .253/.344/.370 slash line with five home runs and four stolen bases on the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Carries offense in win•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Pops fourth homer•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Gets aboard three times in win•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Day off versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Remains on bench•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Sits against southpaw•