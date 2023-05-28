Donovan went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, two total runs and a stolen base in a 2-1 extra-inning win against Cleveland on Saturday.

St. Louis managed only two hits in the contest, with one of them being Donovan's solo homer in the second inning. The utility man used his legs to notch the team's only other run, swiping third base as the automatic runner in the 10th and coming home to score on a passed ball. Donovan has reached base safely in seven straight games, batting .368 (7-for-19) with two homers, seven runs, two RBI, seven walks and two thefts over that span.