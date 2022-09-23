Donovan went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Donovan went 0-for-9 over his previous three games before lifting a seventh-inning grand slam that gave the Cardinals their margin of victory. He's hit just five home runs this year, but three of them have come in his last 15 contests, a span in which he's added seven RBI and 12 runs scored. The rookie utility man is slashing .279/.390/.377 with 44 RBI, 56 runs scored and two stolen bases through 115 games overall.