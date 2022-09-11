Donovan went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.
Donovan got the Cardinals on the board in the fifth inning with his solo shot. He's gone 7-for-20 (.350) with two homers and a double in his last five games, but he had endured a 46-game homer drought prior to that stretch. The utility man is up to four long balls with 39 RBI, 49 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .291/.392/.388 slash line through 386 plate appearances. He's hit leadoff in the last three games versus right-handed pitchers, and it appears he's displaced Lars Nootbaar from that role.