Donovan went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 loss to Toronto.

Donovan served as the Cardinals' Opening Day leadoff hitter and did his job setting the table against Alek Manoah and company. He even carried over the newfound pop he showed in spring training -- Donovan smacked four homers in Grapefruit League play, just one fewer than he had in 468 plate appearances in the majors last season. Donovan has a good eye at the plate, and if the power is here to stay, he could end up being a fantasy gem.