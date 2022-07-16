Donovan went 2-for-3 with three RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

Donovan had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a two-run single in the seventh. This was his second game back in the starting lineup after overcoming an illness, and it was also his first multi-hit effort in July. He's slashing .286/.391/.390 with two home runs, 29 RBI, 28 runs scored, two stolen bases, 14 doubles and a triple in 68 contests, though his hitting has taken a slight downturn recently. The 25-year-old utility man should share second base with Nolan Gorman, though Donovan can also fill in all around the diamond as necessary.