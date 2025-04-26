Donovan went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI single in Friday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.
Donovan drove in what was ultimately the game-winning run in the fifth inning, with his single to left field off Chad Patrick bringing Laars Nootbaar home. Donovan has logged at least one hit in 21 of 24 games this season, and his .366 average over 102 plate appearances leads the National League
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Returns to St. Louis lineup•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Expected back in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Held out again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Unavailable due to rib issue•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Getting day off Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Extends hitting streak to 14 games•