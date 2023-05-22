Donovan is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Donovan will get a breather after he went 1-for-14 with two runs scored, two walks and four strikeouts over the Cardinals' four-game series with the Dodgers. Additionally, left-hander Brandon Williamson is on the mound for the Reds, so righty bat Juan Yepez will take over in left field and bat fifth in the series opener with Cincinnati.
