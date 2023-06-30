Donovan was scratched from Friday's lineup due to right arm soreness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan has reportedly been dealing with arm soreness for a while, and it seems to have gotten to a point where he needs to take at least one game off. He's scheduled to undergo imaging to determine the severity of his injury. For now, fantasy managers should consider Donovan day-to-day.
