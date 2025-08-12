Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Delivers clutch hit off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (groin) recorded a two-RBI double in a pinch-hit appearance Monday against the Rockies.
Donovan was called upon in the bottom of the eighth inning and put his club ahead with a clutch double. The 28-year-old hadn't taken an at-bat since Friday due to a left groin injury, but if he emerges from Monday's matchup feeling healthy, there's a chance he could return to the starting lineup Tuesday.
