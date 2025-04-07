Donovan went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against Boston. He went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Game 1.

Donovan did not start the first game of the doubleheader but subbed in and collected a hit. He made a much bigger impact in Game 2, knocking RBI doubles in the first and ninth innings, though it wasn't enough to match Boston's 18-run outburst. Donovan has produced three multi-hit performances this season and is now slashing .333/.375/.556 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI through nine games.