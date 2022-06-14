Donovan went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.

Donovan sparked the Cardinals' sixth-inning rally with a two-run double before scoring on a Dylan Carlson game-tying home run. Through 12 games in June, Donovan has stayed hot, going 16-for-46 (.348) with five doubles and eight RBI. The rookie utility man is up to a .310/.424/.431 slash line with a homer, 17 RBI, 17 runs scored, 11 doubles and two stolen bases in 41 contests this year. His versatility on defense and hot bat should allow him to continue pushing for consistent playing time even with only Corey Dickerson (calf) unavailable among the Cardinals' regular position players.