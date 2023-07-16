Donovan went 2-for-8 with a home run, a triple, five RBI and two runs scored across both halves of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Nationals.

Donovan supplied a game-tying homer after play resumed from Friday's suspended contest. In the nightcap, he added a two-run triple in the second inning. The versatile 26-year-old has been hampered by an arm injury lately, which has limited him to designated hitter, but his bat has been too good to come out of the lineup. He's gone 12-for-33 (.364) over nine contests since he was cleared to return as the DH. Donovan is slashing .282/.367/.411 with nine home runs, 29 RBI, 38 runs scored and four stolen bases through 83 games this season.