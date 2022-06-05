Donovan went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and four RBI in a 7-4 extra-inning win over the Cubs in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After going 1-for-3 with a walk in a 6-1 loss during the matinee, Donovan swung the biggest stick for the Cards in the nightcap, with his second two-run double of the game coming in the 10th inning. The 25-year-old continues to play nearly every day in a super-utility role, slashing .315/.440/.438 through 34 games with a homer, two steals, 14 RBI and 15 runs while seeing action in at least six games so far at all four infield positions plus right field.