Donovan was called up for the first time by the Cardinals on Monday.

Donovan, a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, doesn't come with tons of prospect pedigree, but he's hit well throughout his minor-league career. In 242 games as a professional, he's hit .285/.386/.429 with 21 homers and 23 steals. He's started at every position except catcher and center field, making him a good candidate for a bench role. Lars Nootbaar was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to clear a roster spot.