Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Exits with toe injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan was removed from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays due to toe discomfort, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It's unclear what caused Donovan's injury, but his toe forced him out of the game in the ninth inning after he had gone 0-for-3 with a run scored. Fantasy managers can consider him day-to-day for now, though Nolan Gorman could pick up some additional starts at second base if Donovan has to miss any amount of time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Laces four hits in loss•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: On base four times in nightcap•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Continues hot streak Friday•