Donovan was removed from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays due to toe discomfort, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's unclear what caused Donovan's injury, but his toe forced him out of the game in the ninth inning after he had gone 0-for-3 with a run scored. Fantasy managers can consider him day-to-day for now, though Nolan Gorman could pick up some additional starts at second base if Donovan has to miss any amount of time.