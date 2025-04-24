Donovan (rib) is expected to return to the Cardinals' lineup Friday versus the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Donovan missed the final two games of the series in Atlanta after he had a rib pop out of place. He'll get a third day of rest during the Cardinals' off day Thursday before rejoining the lineup for the series opener Friday at home against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Held out again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Unavailable due to rib issue•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Getting day off Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Extends hitting streak to 14 games•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Perfect at plate in victory•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Doubles twice in loss•