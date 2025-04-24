Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Donovan (rib) is expected to return to the Cardinals' lineup Friday versus the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Donovan missed the final two games of the series in Atlanta after he had a rib pop out of place. He'll get a third day of rest during the Cardinals' off day Thursday before rejoining the lineup for the series opener Friday at home against Milwaukee.

More News