Donovan (groin) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game in San Francisco, MLB.com reports.

Donovan was a late scratch from Monday's lineup due to left groin tightness, which is the same injury he returned from earlier this month. Though it appears he's still not 100 percent, the Cardinals anticipate his absence lasting just one day. Donovan is 9-for-28 with one home run in six games since coming back from the injured list.