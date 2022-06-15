Donovan went 5-for-9 with a walk, a double, an RBI and four runs scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Pirates.

The 25-year-old hit leadoff and started in right field in the matinee, reaching base twice and scoring the Cardinals' first run in a 3-1 win, before shifting to third base in the nightcap and erupting for four hits and three runs out of the two hole in a 9-1 rout. Donovan has piled up 10 hits in the last four games, boosting his slash line in June to a stunning .382/.452/.491 through 14 contests.