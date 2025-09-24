Donovan went 4-for-5 with four doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Giants.

Donovan missed Monday's game due to groin tightness, but he was able to get cleared in time to play Tuesday. He played a vital role in the Cardinals' offense in this game with the quartet of two-baggers. He's up to 31 doubles on the year, which is three shy of his career-high total from 153 games last season. Donovan has added a .287/.354/.421 slash line with 10 home runs, 49 RBI, 63 runs scored and three stolen bases over 117 contests in 2025.