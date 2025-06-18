Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Four hits Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
Donovan paced the Cardinals in hits on a night they put up 12 runs. He's having a breakout campaign on offense and currently leads National League second basemen in numerous hitting categories. For the season, he's slashing .323/.388/.451 with four homers, 27 RBI, 38 runs, three steals and a 22:39 BB:K in 287 plate appearances.
