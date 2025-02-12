Donovan will earn $2.85 million in 2025 after losing his arbitration case Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Arbitration-eligible for the first time, Donovan had been hopeful to work out a multi-year extension with the Cardinals this offseason, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement before the Jan. 9 deadline. He then filed for a $3.3 million salary for 2025, but he'll ultimately have to settle for $450,000 less than that amount after losing his case. The lack of an extension shouldn't affect Donovan's standing in the organization, as he's still expected to serve as a near-everyday player in 2025 after slashing .278/.342/.417 with a career-high 14 home runs and 73 RBI over 652 plate appearances last season.