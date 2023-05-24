Donovan went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Reds.

Donovan filled in at first base with Paul Goldschmidt resting his legs as the designated hitter. Prior to Tuesday's multi-hit effort, Donovan had gone 1-for-15 in his last five contests. The utility man is slashing .250/.333/.343 with three home runs, three steals, 11 RBI, 20 runs scored and four doubles through 159 plate appearances. His ability to play all around the diamond has helped him maintain fairly regular playing time despite not having a steady position. Most of Donovan's starts lately have come in the outfield with the Cardinals missing Tyler O'Neill (back) and Dylan Carlson (ankle).