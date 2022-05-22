Donovan will start in right field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

With the Cardinals recently moving Tommy Edman over to shortstop to clear room at the keystone for prospect Nolan Gorman, Donovan looks like he'll lose out on the everyday role in the infield he held for the better part of the past two weeks. However, Donovan looks like he could still end up playing regularly in the corner outfield or at designated hitter after Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list. For at least Sunday's contest, though, Donovan will be filling in for Dylan Carlson, who is day-to-day after exiting Saturday's 5-4 win with hamstring tightness.