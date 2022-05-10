Donovan will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Following the demotion of the struggling Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis earlier Tuesday, Donovan will get the first chance to replace him in the starting nine. Donovan turned in a .789 OPS at Memphis prior to earning his first call-up to the majors April 25, but he's seen limited action with the Cardinals thus far, slashing .154/.214/.154 across 14 plate appearances. He likely won't have much time to try and establish himself as the Cards' starting shortstop, as Donovan is expected to face competition for the role as soon as Thursday, when Edmundo Sosa (illness) could be cleared to return from the COVID-19 injured list.