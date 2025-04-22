Donovan is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
It's the first true day off for Donovan this season, as the first time he wasn't in the lineup came in the first game of a doubleheader. Nolan Gorman is handling second base and batting third for the Cardinals on Tuesday.
