Donovan went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in an 11-6 loss to the Tigers in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Donovan sparked the Cardinals' fifth-inning rally with his homer. The utility man had hit safely in five straight games before going 0-for-4 in the matinee contest. Donovan is slashing .228/.311/.377 with three homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and no stolen bases over 132 plate appearances this season. He remains the Cardinals' preferred leadoff batter and left fielder despite his mediocre hitting so far.