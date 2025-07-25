Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Goes deep in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 9-7 win against San Diego.
The second baseman put St. Louis up 4-2 in the second inning with a three-run homer, which was the Cardinals second such long ball of the frame. It was Donovan's ninth home run of the season, and he's now batting .300 (21-for-70) with three doubles, three homers, 11 RBI and nine runs through 18 games in July.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Launches eighth homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Leads off game with long ball•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Swats homer in victory•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Sitting out first game of day•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Four hits Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Back in action Sunday•