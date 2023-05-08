Donovan went 2-for-3 with a three run homer in Sunday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.

Donovan supplied the what wound up being the game winning-run for the Cardinals after a three-run blast in the sixth put them up over the Tigers 7-6. The long ball was his first since April 2 and his third overall on the year. Donovan his primarily started against righties only this season and may be in and out of the lineup this week with the Cardinals scheduled to face three lefties. For the year, the 26-year-old is slashing .268/.327/.392 with six extra base hits, nine RBI, 13 runs and a 7:20 BB:K over 107 plate appearances.