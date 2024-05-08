Donovan went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.

A day after being taken out of the leadoff spot, Donovan led off Tuesday's game with a solo home run off Jose Butto for his fourth homer of the year and second career leadoff blast. He now has at least a hit in four straight games with three of those hits going for extra bases. The 27-year-old owns a .223 batting average though that comes with an unlucky .233 BABIP. For the year, Donovan is slashing .223/.297/.381 with 13 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 15 runs and an 11:22 BB:K in 158 plate appearances.