Donovan revealed Thursday that his surgery last August was to repair a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, not the flexor tendon as had been previously reported, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan did deal with a flexor strain last season, but the operation he ultimately had was an internal brace procedure to correct his UCL. The 27-year-old has been limited to second base so far in camp as the Cardinals monitor his throwing, but he's played a couple Grapefruit League games and shouldn't be under any restrictions by the time the season begins.